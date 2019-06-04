Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Goodan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Jackson Goodan Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Jackson Goodan Jr. Obituary
GOODAN Robert Jackson Jr., 53, passed Friday morning May 31, 2019. The loving father is survived by his daughter, Allison White; son, Hunter Goodan; father & step-mother, Robert & Bobbie Goodan; mother, Sandra Crews; sister & niece, Cendi & Celia Gross; former wife, Lori LaLonde. A Celebration of Life will be held for all family and friends at Shillito Park Sat. June 8th 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at shelter 3 to remember the love and laughter he shared.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.