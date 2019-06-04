|
GOODAN Robert Jackson Jr., 53, passed Friday morning May 31, 2019. The loving father is survived by his daughter, Allison White; son, Hunter Goodan; father & step-mother, Robert & Bobbie Goodan; mother, Sandra Crews; sister & niece, Cendi & Celia Gross; former wife, Lori LaLonde. A Celebration of Life will be held for all family and friends at Shillito Park Sat. June 8th 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at shelter 3 to remember the love and laughter he shared.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 4, 2019