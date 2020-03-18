|
93, passed to Heaven March 15, 2020. He was born in Mt. Sterling, KY to Mavis and Joe Turley on December 6, 1926. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Clare Turley Jackson. He is survived by his brother, Stewart (Linda) Turley of Clearwater, FL. His loving children are his son, Robert Joe (Marie) Turley III of Nashville, TN, daughters, Leighton (John) Isaacs of Mooresville, NC, Lynn McComas of Lexington, KY and Mavis Scully of Charlotte, NC. He will be missed by his long time sweetheart, Susan Tebbs of Lexington, KY. Bob leaves eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Bob was a lawyer of great distinction, an untiring supporter of , the author of three books, a veteran of WWII, a devoted Christian servant, and a friend and mentor to many people, young and old. A memorial service will be held at a later date after the virus of 2020 has subsided.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 18, 2020