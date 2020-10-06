Robert Jamison “Jayme” Johns, 44, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home on Old Mill Road. He born in Lexington, Kentucky on March 18, 1976. He is loving son of Robert F. and Sankey Sponcil Johns and father of Robert Walker Johns. He is survived by his parents, son, sister, Brooke Johns, niece, Morgann (Dustin) Hildenbrandt, niece and nephew Samuel and Shelby Wilms, and was the best “Uncle Day” to his great niece Renley Kate Hildenbrandt, fiancée, Nickie Allen, and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Creed and Susan Johns, and Charles Ray Sponcil and Katherine Canter Clark. Jayme was a kind and gentle soul, who never met a stranger. He loved the farm since he was a little boy and enjoyed spending time there with his Granddaddy, his best friend. Funeral Services will be 1:00PM, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Bales officiating. Visitation will be 3-8:00PM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Bearers will be Dooder Hager, Dustin Hildenbrandt, Samuel Wilms, Jackie Caudill, Daron Willis, Michael Joe Stinnett, and Todd Sponcil. Honorary Bearers will be Charles Gordon Sponcil, Doug Wilson, Eric Keith, Steve Isaacs, and Dale Cuzick. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to Bluegrass Hospice Care for their continued care and support and a special thank you to his nurse, Chris. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
