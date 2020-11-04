1/
Robert Jolly
Robert Leroy Jolly, 76, husband of Gloria Jean Williams Jolly, of Olivia Drive, Nicholasville, died Monday, November 2, 2020. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on August 1, 1944 to the late Herman and Georgia Maines Jolly. He worked as a plumber and as a heating and air technician and was previously employed by Mullis Incorporated and Wilhoite Services. Additional survivors include, one son, Robert "Bobby" (Tonya) Jolly Jr., three daughters, Janice Street, Robyn (Buddy) Turner and Cindy (Jeff) Perkins, two brothers, Rev. James (Jean) Jolly and Terry (Judy) Jolly, eight grandchildren, Kelley (Aaron) Gillum, Melanie Blackburn, Tiffany Blackburn, Mindy Street, Michael Street, Chasity Street, Shelby Jolly, and Ashley (Cody) Slone. And seventeen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Steven Jolly and Herman Jolly, Jr. and a sister, Shirley Dotson. Services will be 12:00 PM Thursday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Bearers will be Buddy Turner, Aaron Gillum, Jeff Perkins, Thomas Hollan, Kevin Pinkston, and Brian Perkins. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-9 PM at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 4, 2020.
