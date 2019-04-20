was born September 1, 1936, the third child and second son of the late Helen Maureen Bannister and Greenberry Bedford Brown, Jr, M.D. He died on April 18, 2019 in the family home where lived for all but 10 years of his life, his time in medical school and his Navy service. His professional career centered in the medical field which included family practice, occupational medicine and disability determination, as well as volunteer service with public health, Hospice, medical organizations and hospital care. He was an athlete, a musician and an actor. He was also active in the Presbyterian Church, where he was a dedicated choir member and Elder. He is survived by his lifelong friend and wife of 61 years, Nancy B. Brown; three children, Helen Holloway "Holly" (Martin) Sunderland, Jeffrey (Stephanie Botkins) Brown and William Kirtley (April Napier) Brown; grandchildren, Larry (Jill) Sunderland, Melissa (Aaron) Jones, Clayton K. Brown, Abby (Joe) Walker, Erin (Aaron) Angel, Adam Brown, Molly Brown, Grace Brown and Devin Dudley Brown. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Kevin Kendall (Holly Winn) Brown; granddaughter, Elizabeth Holloway; siblings, Greenberry Bedford Brown, M.D., III and Betty Bannister Brown Chamberlain. A memorial service will be 6 PM Monday at Johnson's Funeral Home, conducted by Chaplain Esther Sapp. Visitation will be 5 PM till service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or a . Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary