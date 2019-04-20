Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson's Funeral Home Inc
641 S Broadway St
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-3550
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Robert Kendall Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Robert Kendall Brown Obituary
was born September 1, 1936, the third child and second son of the late Helen Maureen Bannister and Greenberry Bedford Brown, Jr, M.D. He died on April 18, 2019 in the family home where lived for all but 10 years of his life, his time in medical school and his Navy service. His professional career centered in the medical field which included family practice, occupational medicine and disability determination, as well as volunteer service with public health, Hospice, medical organizations and hospital care. He was an athlete, a musician and an actor. He was also active in the Presbyterian Church, where he was a dedicated choir member and Elder. He is survived by his lifelong friend and wife of 61 years, Nancy B. Brown; three children, Helen Holloway "Holly" (Martin) Sunderland, Jeffrey (Stephanie Botkins) Brown and William Kirtley (April Napier) Brown; grandchildren, Larry (Jill) Sunderland, Melissa (Aaron) Jones, Clayton K. Brown, Abby (Joe) Walker, Erin (Aaron) Angel, Adam Brown, Molly Brown, Grace Brown and Devin Dudley Brown. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Kevin Kendall (Holly Winn) Brown; granddaughter, Elizabeth Holloway; siblings, Greenberry Bedford Brown, M.D., III and Betty Bannister Brown Chamberlain. A memorial service will be 6 PM Monday at Johnson's Funeral Home, conducted by Chaplain Esther Sapp. Visitation will be 5 PM till service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or a .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now