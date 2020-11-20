I valued greatly my time with Bob at work and as a friend. Bob was my boss at the Forest Service in the 1990’s. He was a good and supportive boss who was determined and passionate about his work. I owe him a great deal for all that he taught me. Being the avid cyclist that he was, Bob also prompted me to resume the activity that I had been away from for a number of years. I enjoyed many, many good times riding the back roads of central Kentucky with Bob and he also convinced me several times to take on 100 miles-a-day rides in Ohio. I’ll always be amazed by the stamina that he, as a man in his 60s, exhibited on those rides. My sincerest sympathies to Nancy and his daughters.

Kevin Lawrence

Coworker