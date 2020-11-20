Robert Kile "Bob" Strosnider
November 7, 1930 - November 15, 2020
Winchester, Kentucky - Robert Kile Strosnider, 90, of Winchester, KY, left this world Sunday, November 15, 2020. "Bob" passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, son of the late Luther Kile and Ursel Duncan Strosnider. Survived by Nancy Casper Strosnider, his wife of 58 years; daughters, Janelle Allen (Steve Gallob) and Judy Strosnider; cousins, Diana Kile Green (Ed Maguire) and Margaret Ellen Green; nephews, William Robert Sharpe, Timothy Kile Sharpe (Connie), and Robert Eric Hogue (Christy). Preceded in death by sisters, Barbara Sue Sharpe and Mary Lou Marshall and nephew, Christopher Wyatt Hogue. Bob graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Forest Management and then served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during the Korean War. Afterward, he started his career with the U.S. Forest Service where he worked for 38 years. Bob didn't want a detailed obituary but said, "I just wanted to leave this earth better than I found it." We think he did. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Clark Co. Animal Shelter, 5000 Ironworks Rd. , Winchester, Ky. 40391 or National Forest Foundation; www.nationalforests.org
. Memorial services will take place at a later date. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.