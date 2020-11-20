1/
Robert Kile "Bob" Strosnider
1930 - 2020
Robert Kile "Bob" Strosnider
November 7, 1930 - November 15, 2020
Winchester, Kentucky - Robert Kile Strosnider, 90, of Winchester, KY, left this world Sunday, November 15, 2020. "Bob" passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, son of the late Luther Kile and Ursel Duncan Strosnider. Survived by Nancy Casper Strosnider, his wife of 58 years; daughters, Janelle Allen (Steve Gallob) and Judy Strosnider; cousins, Diana Kile Green (Ed Maguire) and Margaret Ellen Green; nephews, William Robert Sharpe, Timothy Kile Sharpe (Connie), and Robert Eric Hogue (Christy). Preceded in death by sisters, Barbara Sue Sharpe and Mary Lou Marshall and nephew, Christopher Wyatt Hogue. Bob graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Forest Management and then served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during the Korean War. Afterward, he started his career with the U.S. Forest Service where he worked for 38 years. Bob didn't want a detailed obituary but said, "I just wanted to leave this earth better than I found it." We think he did. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Clark Co. Animal Shelter, 5000 Ironworks Rd. , Winchester, Ky. 40391 or National Forest Foundation; www.nationalforests.org. Memorial services will take place at a later date. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 20, 2020.
November 19, 2020
I valued greatly my time with Bob at work and as a friend. Bob was my boss at the Forest Service in the 1990’s. He was a good and supportive boss who was determined and passionate about his work. I owe him a great deal for all that he taught me. Being the avid cyclist that he was, Bob also prompted me to resume the activity that I had been away from for a number of years. I enjoyed many, many good times riding the back roads of central Kentucky with Bob and he also convinced me several times to take on 100 miles-a-day rides in Ohio. I’ll always be amazed by the stamina that he, as a man in his 60s, exhibited on those rides. My sincerest sympathies to Nancy and his daughters.
Kevin Lawrence
Coworker
