Robert L. Stacy
75, beloved husband of Linda L. Stacy, passed away on Oct. 11. Robert is survived by his wife, 5 children, 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild. Robert was a retired Sears repairman & volunteer fireman. He was precedent in death by his parents, Ola & Millie Stacy, & two sisters, Irene Wilhoite & Margaret Coffey. A Celebration of Life will be held at Silas Baptist Church on Sat., Nov 14 with visitation from 2-4 and a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church or Bluegrass Care Navigators.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 18, 2020.
