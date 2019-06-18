Robert L. Webb, age 82, husband to Connie Curry Webb, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home in Scott County. He was born August 24, 1936 in Borderland West Virginia to the late Alfred and Sarah Barton Webb. Robert was the owner of Tug Valley Electric. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Robert enjoyed farming, horses, hunting and fishing. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son Robert L. (April J.) Webb Jr. of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, his daughters, Donna (George) Ishmael of Carlisle, Kentucky and Deborah Webb of Albemarle, North Carolina, grandchildren, Jenna Ishmael, Sydney Ishmael, Robert L. Webb III and Cameron Allen Webb. He is also survived by his sisters Betty Carey of Michigan, Mary Parsley of Indiana and also to morn his passing a host of special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandchild Todd Michael Williamson. Visitation for Robert will be Wednesday, June19, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home from 4pm to 6pm with a service at 6pm. Burial will be 12:30 pm Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Camp Nelson Nation Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky with military honors. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 18, 2019 Read More