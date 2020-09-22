Robert Lee "Trey" Duncan III, 23, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born January 28, 1997 in Lexington, Kentucky to Robert Lee Duncan II and Lisa Ann Brumley Duncan. He attended The Lexington School from kindergarten through 8th grade where he played basketball and lacrosse. Some of his longest and most dear friendships are with those he met there. Trey was an All-State lacrosse player for Lexington Catholic before graduating from Dunbar High School. Trey also traveled the country playing lacrosse for Lexington based travel teams. He then attended DePaul University and the University of Kentucky. Trey had a big personality and lit up the room wherever he was. He loved his friends and was happiest when he was surrounded by them. Trey loved his friends, but he loved his sister more than anything in the world. They had a special relationship that few others can understand. They were best friends and she was his biggest supporter as he was her faithful protector. Trey never missed a family gathering, as his family was very important to him. He quickly became the life of any gathering while always talking about something funny that he had seen or heard. He loved the creek at the farm and spent many hours there. Trey was an animal lover, especially his cat Silvey. His big smile and "big hair" were his trademark that will be missed, and he is surely entertaining everyone in heaven. Trey is fiercely loved by his parents who would have followed him anywhere. His family loved him, and Trey will be missed by them every minute of every day until they are reunited once again. The bright light that was Trey may not be shining here on earth, but will remain lit in the hearts of all those that loved him. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Taylor Marie Duncan, Nicholasville; paternal grandparents, R.L. and June Duncan, Lexington; maternal grandparents, Toney and Linda Layne, Lancaster; great uncle and aunt, Bennie and Peggy Dunn, Georgetown. He is also survived by aunt and uncle, Lee and Roger Singleton, Lexington; and many cousins and friends. A private service will be held for family followed by a Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends on the patio at Champions Trace Golf Club, 20 Avenue of Champions, Nicholasville from 4 to 7 on Tuesday, September 22. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lexington Humane Society. www.clarklegacycenter.com