|
|
76, widower of Jean Allan Burdine Miller of Vineyard Road, Nicholasville, died Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. He was born on November 27, 1943 to the late Virgil and Sarah Middleton Miller. He is survived by two children, Lee Thomas (Jana) Miller and Cindy (James) Rhorer, one brother, Jimmy (Velma) Miller, eleven grandchildren, Levi Jack Miller, Emma Miller, Noah, Miller Jacy Miller, Shelby (Samantha) Proffitt, Sarah Beth (Joe) Proffitt, Jimmy (Maddie) Rhorer, Gina (Will) Reed, Jamie (Nick) Goodwin, Jared (Patty) Rhorer and Matthew Sparks, thirteen great grandchildren Palmer, Jayden, Autumn, Kayleigh, Taylor, Aidan, Cameron, Kristin, Logan, Andy, Grayson, Hunter and Remington. Funeral service will be conducted at 11AM Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Brother Bill Bales officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-9 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Casket bearers will be Noah Miller, Levi Jack Miller, Sara Beth Proffitt, Shelby Proffitt, Jimmy Rhorer, Jared Rhorer, Will Reed, Nick Goodwin and Matthew Sparks, Honorary bearers will be Davy Middleton, Jacy Miller, Emma Miller, Jamie Goodwin, Gina Reed, Patty Rhorer, Tom Smith, Wayne Stinnett, Gerald McKinney, Rusty Bowles, James Rhorer, Donnie Shearer, Tom Becknell, Billy Fount House, Dwayne Stinnett, Charles Logan Miller, Terry Lunsford and Jimmy Bowman. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 9, 2020