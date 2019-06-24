|
|
, age 91, widower of Barbara Lutes Webb passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was born on January 20, 1928 in Madison County, Key to the late Glendyn and Elizabeth Webb. Bobby was retired from Johnson Controls and a member of the Mt. Beulah Methodist Church. He is survived by one son Jeffrey (Sharon) Webb, one daughter Marlene Tuggle, one brother Paul (Catherine) Webb, three sisters Catherine Elliott, Betty Mae (James) Brookshire and Hazel Jean Floyd also five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one son Jimmy Webb. Funeral service will be conducted at 11AM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Patrick Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in the Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM Monday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 24, 2019