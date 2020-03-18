|
|
Robert Lensy Powers, 83, husband of Marilyn Gay Drury Powers went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home. He was a retired employee of Kroger after working 43 years in the produce department. Robert was born on January 23, 1937 in Jessamine County, Kentucky the son of the late Garrett Powers and Lula Goodlett Powers. Additional survivors include his sons, James “Jimmy” Allen Powers and his wife Cecile and Robert “Bobby” Powers and his wife Sherri, four grandchildren, Dawn (Sherman) Jett, Charles (Larissa) Powers, Shane (Amy) Powers and John (Amanda) Powers, and ten great grandchildren, Alexia Powers, Ayden Powers, Xavier Powers, Zayden Powers, Carter Powers Addison Powers, Elijah Powers, Josiah Powers, Micah Powers, Ezra Powers, niece and nephew, Brenda (Mike) Parker and Doug (Brenda) Waller. Services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, March 20, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Don Reed, Bro. Bill Bales and Pastor Brian Burkhead officiating. Visitation will be 4-8:00 PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Bearers will be Jimmy, Bobby, Shane and John Powers, Don Wayne and Doug Waller. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 18, 2020