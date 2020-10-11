Robert LeRoy Paterson, 82, husband of Thelma Rea McCain Paterson, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home on Hillcrest Drive in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He was born in Puyallup, Washington on March 27, 1938 the son of the late Glen Paterson and Alma Knapp Paterson. Robert was an Air Force Veteran and retired from Lex Mark. Survivors include daughter, Darlene (John III) Webb, and son, Scott (Shelley) Paterson, six grandchildren, Heather Paterson, Megan Paterson, Ashley DalCin, Zack Paterson, John Webb IV, Abby Paterson, and Jaylin Sherrard. He was preceded in death by a son, Edwin Paterson and his three siblings. Graveside Services will be 2:30PM, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7:00PM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Bearers will be Scott Paterson, Zack Paterson, Keith Bailey, John Webb IV, John Webb III, and Dalton Dunn. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
