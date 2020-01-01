Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Robert Manuel Dunn Sr.

Robert Manuel Dunn Sr. Obituary
79, passed away December 31, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital. He was born on September 28, 1940 to the late Roy and Lillian Dunn. Robert is survived by his loving wife Faye Jennings Dunn; three children: Sandy Aavatsmark, Robert Dunn Jr., and Rick Dunn; four grandchildren: Rob, Madison, Raegyn, and Blake; two great grandchildren: Chris and Everett. Services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2019 at 10am at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main Street. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 6-8pm. Burial to follow the service at Lexington Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 1, 2020
