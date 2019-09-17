|
Robert "Bobby" Marion Gillispie, III, 69, husband to Vata Mae Clark Gillispie, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born April 14, 1950 and was raised in Sadieville, Kentucky by the late Mr. & Mrs. Robert F. Gillispie. Robert was a Telephone Man, retiring after 41 years with the phone company. He was a member of the Mt. Vernon Lodge #14 where he was a Past Master, also he was a member of the Scottish Rite and a Shriner 32 degree. Robert was a 6 year Army Veteran, loving husband and father.....and daughter's favorite bass player. Robert had a smile and laugh that would light up a room. Along with his loving wife, Vata, he is survived by his daughter Kata Rhe (Josh) Crutcher of Nashville, Tennessee, sisters Carol (Jerry) Huffman of Monterey, Tennessee and Evelyn (Mike) Brogli of Cynthiana, Kentucky. A visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday at 2:00pm with Rev. Jerry Huffman officiating. Burial will be Georgetown Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers are Josh Crutcher, Dean Kidwell, Bill Banta, Mike Brogli, Donald Clark, and Jim Blanton. Honorary pallbearers are Tom & Kaye McKenney, Kathy Sweeney, All phone company family & friends, and Dean & Vivian House. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 17, 2019