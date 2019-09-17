Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gillispie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Marion "Bobby" Gillispie III


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Marion "Bobby" Gillispie III Obituary
Robert "Bobby" Marion Gillispie, III, 69, husband to Vata Mae Clark Gillispie, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born April 14, 1950 and was raised in Sadieville, Kentucky by the late Mr. & Mrs. Robert F. Gillispie. Robert was a Telephone Man, retiring after 41 years with the phone company. He was a member of the Mt. Vernon Lodge #14 where he was a Past Master, also he was a member of the Scottish Rite and a Shriner 32 degree. Robert was a 6 year Army Veteran, loving husband and father.....and daughter's favorite bass player. Robert had a smile and laugh that would light up a room. Along with his loving wife, Vata, he is survived by his daughter Kata Rhe (Josh) Crutcher of Nashville, Tennessee, sisters Carol (Jerry) Huffman of Monterey, Tennessee and Evelyn (Mike) Brogli of Cynthiana, Kentucky. A visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday at 2:00pm with Rev. Jerry Huffman officiating. Burial will be Georgetown Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers are Josh Crutcher, Dean Kidwell, Bill Banta, Mike Brogli, Donald Clark, and Jim Blanton. Honorary pallbearers are Tom & Kaye McKenney, Kathy Sweeney, All phone company family & friends, and Dean & Vivian House. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now