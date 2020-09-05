Robert R. Murphy, 82, of Fallsburg, KY went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Robert was born December 20, 1937 in Louisa, KY to the late Herman and Sarah Elizabeth (Smith) Murphy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Sue Murphy; children Robert Murphy, Elizabeth Murphy, James Murphy and Melissa Murphy; grandson Robert Clayton Murphy; and siblings Marie Ortmann, Delbert Murphy, Roger Murphy, Clayton Murphy, Charles Murphy, Willa Deming, Kathy Bryant, and Leanie Murphy. Survivors include his children Michael (Marlana) Murphy and Doris Ann (Leonard "Jr.") Burgess; grandchildren Aaron Douglas Murphy, Dwight D. Waddell, Ransom B. Waddell, Holly L. Waddell, Autumn R. Waddell, Davieann Waddell, and Devin L. Waddell; great grandchildren Jaxton McKinley Murphy, Jade Ann Nicole Miller, Andrew Robert Allen Murphy, and Aaliyah Ann Nicole Gollihue; and siblings Lois Chaffin, Alma Preston, Carrie Smith, Mary Bowen, Naomi Scott, Judy Childers, and Herma Coons. Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Carter Cemetery. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Murphy and his family.



