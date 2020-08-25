Dr. Robert Mitchell Rettie, 52, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his home in Danville, Kentucky, in the company of his family. Robb was born in Hanford, California, to Robert W. and Ruth Ann Rettie on July 14, 1968. Robb graduated from the UK College of Medicine. Robb was a partner with Danville Pediatrics for over 15 years before helping establish a pediatric practice with CHI Saint Joseph Health in Nicholasville. Robb spent his time with his family, talking about politics and history while baking pot-pies and scones, and griddling up perfect pancakes. Robb's generous laughter, gentle kindnesses, and sincere warmth made people feel instantly welcome. He loved life and spread that pleasure and enjoyment to everyone around him with his wry humor. A man of many layers and joys, Robb will remain in our hearts. In addition to his parents and his wife, Robb is survived by one daughter, Victoria Rae Rettie, and two brothers, Gerald Leith Rettie and Christopher Scott Rettie. His friends, peers, and patients are welcome to join his family for a visitation on Wednesday, August 26, at 5pm at Stith Funeral Home in Danville. A graveside service for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or buy local art. Hugs from Home and the online guestbook can be found www.stithcares.com
.