, died peacefully in Paris, KY on April 11, 2020 at the age of 82. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Saints Roark; his children, Eleanor Roark, Lexington, KY, Leslie (Greg) Jordan, Cincinnati, OH, Sam (Terri) Roark, Lexington, KY; his siblings Tobey (John) Foy, Atlanta, GA, Sandy (Leo) Miller, Harlan, KY, sister-in-law, Sue Roark, Miamisburg, OH; his beautiful grandchildren, Audrey (Chase) Henderlight, Eric Sandknop, Charlie Jordan and Carrick Llyod. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tobe and Lucy Ball Roark, Harlan, KY; one brother, Leslie “Duck” Roark, Miamisburg, OH; one sister, Mary Ellen (Ted) Thomas, Middletown, OH and his daughter, Sarah Sandknop, Versailles, KY. Bob was born on January 1, 1938 in Harlan, KY. He graduated from Ohio Wesleyan with a degree in social work. He went onto obtain a Masters of Social Work at the Kent School of Social Work at the University of Louisville. He worked at the Veterans Hospital in Lexington, KY for 25 years. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who loved his family more than anything. He was passionate about reading, his collection of art work, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends at his summer home at Van Buren Point, New York. He loved to laugh and always had a “good” joke or story to tell. His family will always remember his gentle soul and his willingness to listen; he was a constant in their lives. A celebration of life will be scheduled later in the year. In lieu of flowers, you can send donations to your public library or the Veterans Administration.The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY 40361. The online guestbook is at www.Lusk-McFarland.com, where you can leave your story about Bob or condolences. Our 24 hour funeral information line can be reached by calling 859-987-4387.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 14, 2020