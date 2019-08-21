|
|
|
Robert S. Howe, Sr., 92, widower of Margaret J. Baker Howe to whom he was married to for 65 years, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. Robert was born on September 22, 1926 in Scott County, Kentucky to the late Willie Dawson and Addie Jane Mitchell Howe. He was a member of Northern Heights Christian Church, enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and working on cars. Robert was an Army Veteran who served in World War II. He is survived by his son, Robert S. Howe, Jr. of Great Crossing, Kentucky; grandchildren, Logan Paige Howe and Hunter Dawson (MacKenzie) Howe, both of Lexington, Kentucky; great grandchild, Paige Kennedy Howe; and a special nephew and his wife, Billy & JoAnn Collins of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Visitation will be Thursday, from 12:00-2:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Harry Hargis officiating. Funeral service will begin at 2:00pm. Burial will take place at Masonic Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family would like to thank the staff at Taylor Manor Nursing Home in Versailles, Kentucky for the special care given to Mr. Howe during his time there. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 21, 2019