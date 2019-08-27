Home

Southern Oaks Funeral Home
2110 West Highway 914
Somerset, KY 42503
(606) 679-6257
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Southern Oaks Cemetery
Southern Oaks Funeral Home, TX
1930 - 2019
SCOTT Rev. Robert J. of Austin, Texas passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born January 11, 1930 in Olmstead, Illinois. Robert was a retired United Methodist Minister, pastoring churches in Kentucky, New York, and Texas. He was a Korean Air Force Veteran. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 26, 2019 from 10 to 11 A.M. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 A.M. with Bro. Joe Altman officiating. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Austin, Texas or Hospice of Lake Cumberland C/O Southern Oaks Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 27, 2019
