Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Robert (Bobby) Stephens

Robert (Bobby) Stephens
68, husband of Connie Stephens, died on July 27, 2019. He was the son of the late Louis and Nellie Stephens, born in Montgomery Co., KY. He retired from IBM/Lexmark after 30 years and was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church. In addition to his wife of 47 years, Connie, he leaves to cherish his memory a son, Louie (Holly) Stephens; his granddaughters, Sydney and Emery Stephens; his siblings, Bert (Paula) Stephens and Judy (Danny) Townsend; several nieces and nephews; special family friends, Sara Jackson, Troy Pumphrey, and Eric Wofford; and his beloved dog, Gus. Visitation will be Tues., July 30, 2019, 5-8 PM, Milward-Southland and funeral service will be Wed., July 31, 2019, 11:30 AM. Entombment will be held at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to KODA. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 28, 2019
