68, husband of Connie Stephens, died on July 27, 2019. He was the son of the late Louis and Nellie Stephens, born in Montgomery Co., KY. He retired from IBM/Lexmark after 30 years and was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church. In addition to his wife of 47 years, Connie, he leaves to cherish his memory a son, Louie (Holly) Stephens; his granddaughters, Sydney and Emery Stephens; his siblings, Bert (Paula) Stephens and Judy (Danny) Townsend; several nieces and nephews; special family friends, Sara Jackson, Troy Pumphrey, and Eric Wofford; and his beloved dog, Gus. Visitation will be Tues., July 30, 2019, 5-8 PM, Milward-Southland and funeral service will be Wed., July 31, 2019, 11:30 AM. Entombment will be held at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to KODA. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 28, 2019