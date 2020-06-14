Robert Straus

LEXINGTON - STRAUS Robert, 97, of Lexington and the University of Kentucky, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife and partner of 75 years, Ruth Dawson Straus. They were engaged within two weeks of their first date, a ride on a trolley car. Dr. Straus was born on January 9, 1923 in New Haven, Connecticut to Samuel H. Straus, a Louisville native, and Alma Fleischner Straus. He is also preceded by his brother Henry F. Straus. Dr. Straus is survived by his children Robert James Straus (Phyllis) of Louisville, Carol Martin Straus of Lexington, Margaret Dawson Sayegh (Samir) of San Antonio, Texas, and John William Straus (Catherine) of Poughkeepsie, New York; his grandchildren Leigh E. Walsh, Amanda C. Sturner, Emily D. Watts, R. Benjamin Straus, Kimberly A. Walker, Peter M. Binion, Gregory R. Binion, Elizabeth C. Straus and Abigail C. Straus; and sixteen great grandchildren at his passing. Dr. Straus graduated from Yale College class of 1944 (in absentia) while serving in the Army in World War II. He received his Ph.D in Sociology from Yale University in 1947. He continued at Yale until 1953 as an Assistant Professor in the Yale Center for of Alcohol Studies. He then served on the faculty of the SUNY College of Medicine in Syracuse, New York. He came to Lexington in 1956 as part of a five person planning staff for the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He first served as Coordinator of Academic Affairs for the College of Medicine and then for 28 years as Chairman of the Department of Behavioral Science in the College of Medicine, the first such department in a medical school. He was appointed by President Johnson and by Kentucky governors to chair and serve on numerous commissions and task forces related to the treatment of alcoholism and addiction, mental health, and medical education. He is the author of more than one hundred articles, chapters and monographs dealing with behavioral aspects of health care and with problems of alcohol and other dependencies. His books include Medical Care for Seamen, Drinking in College, Escape from Custody, and A Medical School is Born. His many honors include election to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences in 1975, the dedication of the Robert Straus Behavioral Research Building in 2006, and an Honorary Doctor of Science Degree from UK in 2010. Dr. Straus' research and work in health policy helped move society's approach to alcoholism and addiction into the realm of modern medicine. The Department of Behavioral Science that he founded in 1959 pioneered a broad multidisciplinary approach, integrating the social sciences into medical education, research and practice, an approach since emulated by medical intuitions across the world. Dr. Straus has had a lasting influence on medical education, research and policy. Dr. Straus had a lifelong fascination with trains and was an early President and founding member of the Bluegrass Railroad Museum, which houses his extensive library of books about railroads and trains. He served for many years on the boards of the Hope Center, which provides shelter and treatment for the homeless and dependent; and of Prevention Research Institute which provides programs, training and services for the dependent and their families. Bob was a kind, considerate, wise and humble man beloved by family, friends and colleagues. The family would like to thank The Lafayette community for their care and concern, and Hospice of the Bluegrass for end of life care. Dr. Straus was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. Memorial gifts may be directed to The Hope Center, or the Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky.



