Robert Taormina

TAORMINA Robert Vincent passed away in Cincinnati, OH o n Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 58. Robert was born July 22, 1961 in Iowa City, IA to Vincent R. Taormina of Lexington, KY and the late Delores Carr Taormina. In addition to his father, Robert is lovingly remembered by five siblings: sister, Mary of Nashville, TN; brother, John of Lexington, KY, brother, Vincent (Michele) of Chesterfield, MO, brother, James of Ft. Mitchell, KY, and sister, Ann Cate (Ron) of Nashville, TN; six loving nieces and nephews; and other extended relatives. Robert graduated from Tates Creek High School in 1979 and was inducted into the Tates Creek H.S. Hall of Fame for being an outstanding member of the 1978 State Soccer Championship Team. He went on to earn a BA degree in Economics from Transylvania University in 1985. Robert was an Eagle Scout along with his three brothers, and enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and spending time with his family and friends. A private graveside service and burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services, 1501 Madison Rd., 2 nd Floor, Cincinnati, OH 45206. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Rd. is handling arrangements.