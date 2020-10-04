Robert Thompson

Robert Lee Thompson, 73, husband of Mae Thomas Thompson, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home on McCauley Road in Wilmore, Kentucky. He was born October 31, 1946 in Battletown, Kentucky. He is the son of the late Cleve and Rosemary Kegley Thompson. Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Thompson Richardson and her husband, Brian, brothers, Edward Thompson and Steve Thompson, sisters, Nina Thomas, Mary McFall and Delia Childress Lamar Thompson. Funeral Services will be 1:30 PM, Monday, October 5, 2020 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with Virgil T. Eubank and James D. McDonald officiating. Bearers will be family and friends. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
