|
|
|
Robert Wallace "Bobby" Green, 73, husband to Phyllis Barkley Green, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 15, 1945, to the late William Gilbert "Billy" and Carrie Hall Wallace Green, he was a member of Oxford Christian Church, a graduate of Scott County High School, and an avid fan of Scott County High School Basketball. Bobby loved his family, farming, and collecting advertising items and antiques. He was devoted to the Oxford community, living there his entire life. Along with his wife, Phyllis, those left to cherish his memory include his two children, Brad William Green and Bobbi (Mark) Cain, granddaughter, Hallee Green, 2 grandsons, Noah and Jacob Cain, all of Scott County; brother, Donnie (Betty) Green and sister, Jayne (Larry) Wood, both of Georgetown; nephew, Jeremy Wood and nieces, Lori Hunley and Sara Ashley Wood. Bobby is also predeceased by his special aunt, Mary Alice Green. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, August 26 from 4:00pm - 9:00 pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, and funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 27 at 2:00pm with Rev. Bob Franz, Brad Green and Bobbi Cain officiating. Burial will follow in the Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Bruce McMillin, Noah Cain, Jacob Cain, Jeremy Wood, Mike Perry, Gary Smith, Mike Caudill, and Brad Green. Honorary pallbearers will be Hallee Green, Earl Atkins, Ed Bauer, Billy Hannah, Phil House, Walter Barkley, Jimmy Fogle, Bo Kelly, Jimmy Vance, Marion Cox, and Cary Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Oxford Christian Church, 2785 Oxford Village Lane, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 24, 2019