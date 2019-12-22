|
69, died December 5, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. Robert was the son of the late Robert F. and Geneva Warren Ross. Robert is survived by his wife, Anne H. Ross; a daughter Robin J, (Thomas) Stangarone; three grandchildren: David A. (Megan) Morguson, Kayla M. Ellis, and Riley R. Morguson; two great grandchildren; four sisters: Suzanne R. (Harold) Carman, Judith R. (Robert) Hitch, Rebecca J, (Wayne) Doane, and Elizabeth R. (Timothy) Popham. Robert graduated from Henry Clay High School and attended the University of Kentucky. While he was at U.K. he played baseball his freshman year. He was a flooring contractor in Lexington for 25 years; he enjoyed gardening, sports, and gathering with his family and friends. A public family memorial service was held December 14, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home.
