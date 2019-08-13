Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson's Funeral Home Inc
641 S Broadway St
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-3550
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson's Funeral Home Inc
641 S Broadway St
Georgetown, KY 40324
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson's Funeral Home Inc
641 S Broadway St
Georgetown, KY 40324
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Way "Bob" Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Way "Bob" Davis Obituary
formerly of Georgetown, KY, widower of Jo Taylor “Jodi” Davis, passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Born in St. Joseph, MO, he was the son of the late Harold Morgan and Goldie Keith Davis. Mr. Davis was retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons as an administrator and was a U.S. Marine veteran. In his post retirement he also worked for the GED program in Scott Co and for Scott Co Senior Citizens Center. He is survived by his daughter; Sherri Davis (Doug) Adams of Prosper, Texas, and grandchildren; Chase Taylor Adams and Evan Davis (Caitlin) Adams. Also, he is survived by his sons; Bryan (Lynn) Davis and Scott (Consuelo) Davis of St. Joseph, Missouri and their families. Memorial service will be Saturday, August 17, 11AM, at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Scott Coburn. Visitation will be 10 AM till service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now