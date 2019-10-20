|
|
ESTILL Robert Whitridge, was born September 7, 1927 to Robert Julian and Elizabeth Pierpont Whitridge Estill in Lexington, Kentucky and he died in the company of his loving family on October 9, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He attended Episcopal High School in Virginia before serving in the US Navy. After the war he graduated from The University of Kentucky and The Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He served at St. Mary's Middlesboro, Kentucky and Christ Church, Lexington Kentucky, and as Dean of Christ Church Cathedral in Louisville. While in Kentucky, he was appointed to chair the new Kentucky Commission on Human Rights by Governor Bert Combs and was elected to the Kentucky Human Rights Hall of Fame. He later served at St. Alban's Church in Washington DC, and on the faculty of The Virginia Theological Seminary. His final Parish was St. Michael and All Angels in Dallas, Texas where he served as Rector. For forty years he was the summer minister at The Church of the Atonement in Quogue, New York. Elected 9th Bishop of North Carolina in 1979, he and Joyce settled in Raleigh. He served as Bishop from 1980 until his retirement in 1994. As bishop, he supported and encouraged the ordination of women and the revival of the diaconate in the Diocese of North Carolina. At the time of his retirement in 1994, he could look with justifiable satisfaction at the number of clergy in the Diocese, including an additional 50 women clergy and 22 deacons. Throughout his ministry, his passion was social justice for all, and he lived the Gospel lessons of mercy and justice in his extraordinary ministry. Bishop Estill was a tremendous storyteller, preacher, and teacher, as well as a talented cartoonist with an amazing sense of humor. He published two books and illustrated eight others. He is survived by his beloved wife Joyce Haynes Estill, children Robert WhitridgeEstill, Jr., Helen Estill Adams (Joe), Elizabeth Estill Robertson (John B.), six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by an infant son, Robert Julian Estill II. A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Church, 120 East Edenton Street in Raleigh on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made either to Helping Horse Therapeutic Riding Program, 12200 Shooting Club Road, Raleigh, NC 27613 or Christ Church, 120 East Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC 27601. Haywood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 20, 2019