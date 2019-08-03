|
Robert William "Bobby" Hamilton, 68, husband to Nancy Nodalo Hamilton, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Bobby was born on June 14, 1951in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late Leon L. "Button" and Mildred Griggs Hamilton. Bobby was a member of Central Church of God. He was a graduate of Scotty County High School, and he loved traveling and spending time with friends and family. Along with his wife, he is survived by sons, William Bradley Hamilton (Samantha) and Brian Lee Hamilton (Amanda), grandchildren, Jonathan Hamilton, Landrum Hamilton, and Andy Hamilton. Bobby was preceded in death by a brother, Leon Hamilton, Jr. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Tuesday at 1:00pm at the funeral home with Rev. Sam Glenn officiating. Burial will take place in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with Serving as pallbearers are Mike Hamilton, Larry Wilhoite, Steven Craft, Efraim Bartolome, Brian Hickey, and Greg Howard. Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons, Jonathan Hamilton, Landrum Hamilton, and Andy Hamilton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
