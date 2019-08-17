|
Robert “Bob” J. Yelton (83) of Falmouth, KY, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home. He was born in Falmouth, KY on November 3, 1935, son of the late William and Gertrude Gillespie Yelton. Bob owned and worked at State Farm Insurance in Falmouth for 36 years and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a former Pendleton County Sheriff, member of Harvest Community Church, member of the Masons, the Order of the Eastern Star and American Legion. In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by siblings William Yelton Jr., Geneva Field and Carolyn Wright. Survivors include his wife Karen Bobb Yelton, daughter Lora Clore, son Rob (Shiella) Yelton, step sons Eric (Moriah) Conrad and Clint (Brooke) Conrad, grandchildren R. J. Yelton, Davis Conrad, Jessa Conrad and Piper Conrad. Visit 4-8 pm, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral 11am Monday, August 19, 2019 under full military honors, also at the funeral home. Bob’s final resting place will be Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Online condolences can be submitted to www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
