Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
Robert Yelton


1935 - 2019
Robert Yelton Obituary
Robert “Bob” J. Yelton (83) of Falmouth, KY, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home. He was born in Falmouth, KY on November 3, 1935, son of the late William and Gertrude Gillespie Yelton. Bob owned and worked at State Farm Insurance in Falmouth for 36 years and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a former Pendleton County Sheriff, member of Harvest Community Church, member of the Masons, the Order of the Eastern Star and American Legion. In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by siblings William Yelton Jr., Geneva Field and Carolyn Wright. Survivors include his wife Karen Bobb Yelton, daughter Lora Clore, son Rob (Shiella) Yelton, step sons Eric (Moriah) Conrad and Clint (Brooke) Conrad, grandchildren R. J. Yelton, Davis Conrad, Jessa Conrad and Piper Conrad. Visit 4-8 pm, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral 11am Monday, August 19, 2019 under full military honors, also at the funeral home. Bob’s final resting place will be Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Online condolences can be submitted to www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 17, 2019
