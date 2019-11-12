|
|
PERRY - Roberta Faust Wolff, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00pm at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 11:00am at GracePointe Church, 570 Woolfolk Road, Fort Valley, Georgia. Interment will take place at Hubbard Cemetery in Hubbard, Iowa, in late November. Mrs. Wolff was born in New Providence, Iowa, to the late Milton and Evelyn Klemme Faust. She became a Christian as a young farm girl in Iowa, longing to make Jesus Christ Lord of her life. Her journey of faith would take her to Brazil, South America, where she and Orville served for ten years as missionaries. Upon their return to the USA, they continued what would be a lifetime of partnership in ministry with their pastoral service including Cable Hollow Evangelical Church in Russell, PA, and what is now known as GracePointe Church in Fort Valley, GA. They retired in Nicholasville, KY, in 2003, but continued ministering as a team at Trinity Hill U.M.C. in Lexington. No matter where God's calling took them, Roberta played the piano, directed choir, led Bible studies, taught (at public schools and in church), hosted scores of overnight guests, helped care for her grandchildren at strategic times, and mentored young women. Roberta's journey of faith is a testimony of God's unconditional love that continues to touch many lives. May her memory be eternal! Roberta was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 59 years, Rev. Orville Wolff. Left to cherish the memories they made with Roberta are her children, Rozanne Rucker (V. Rev. David) of St. Augustine, FL, Nathan Wolff of N. Charleston, SC, and Mona Lunsford (Gerald) of Perry; her grandchildren, Lauren Rucker Pulley (Rev. Patrick), Ethan Rucker (Marissa), Andrew Rucker, Ana Marie Lunsford Doolittle (Shaw), and Nathaniel Lunsford; her great-grandchildren, James Pulley, Walter Pulley, and Henry Pulley; her sister, Carolyn Hubbard; and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home in Perry, Georgia, and Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard, Iowa, have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 12, 2019