Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watson & Hunt Funeral Directors
2373 Elizabethtown Road
Leitchfield, KY 42754
(270) 259-4566
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Wolff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Faust Wolff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Faust Wolff Obituary
PERRY - Roberta Faust Wolff, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00pm at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 11:00am at GracePointe Church, 570 Woolfolk Road, Fort Valley, Georgia. Interment will take place at Hubbard Cemetery in Hubbard, Iowa, in late November. Mrs. Wolff was born in New Providence, Iowa, to the late Milton and Evelyn Klemme Faust. She became a Christian as a young farm girl in Iowa, longing to make Jesus Christ Lord of her life. Her journey of faith would take her to Brazil, South America, where she and Orville served for ten years as missionaries. Upon their return to the USA, they continued what would be a lifetime of partnership in ministry with their pastoral service including Cable Hollow Evangelical Church in Russell, PA, and what is now known as GracePointe Church in Fort Valley, GA. They retired in Nicholasville, KY, in 2003, but continued ministering as a team at Trinity Hill U.M.C. in Lexington. No matter where God's calling took them, Roberta played the piano, directed choir, led Bible studies, taught (at public schools and in church), hosted scores of overnight guests, helped care for her grandchildren at strategic times, and mentored young women. Roberta's journey of faith is a testimony of God's unconditional love that continues to touch many lives. May her memory be eternal! Roberta was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 59 years, Rev. Orville Wolff. Left to cherish the memories they made with Roberta are her children, Rozanne Rucker (V. Rev. David) of St. Augustine, FL, Nathan Wolff of N. Charleston, SC, and Mona Lunsford (Gerald) of Perry; her grandchildren, Lauren Rucker Pulley (Rev. Patrick), Ethan Rucker (Marissa), Andrew Rucker, Ana Marie Lunsford Doolittle (Shaw), and Nathaniel Lunsford; her great-grandchildren, James Pulley, Walter Pulley, and Henry Pulley; her sister, Carolyn Hubbard; and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home in Perry, Georgia, and Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard, Iowa, have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -