Roberta Stevens Six, 70, passed away at her home on Saturday, June 15, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Somerset, Kentucky, on January 12, 1949, the only child of the late Delrue and Elsie Chumbley Stevens of Eubank, KY. Roberta served in The National Guard, was retired from the State of Kentucky and had been a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Eubank, KY. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 20 years, David Six, who passed away in 2006. She is survived by her cousins, Linda and Miana Breed, both of Wake Forest, NC. Funeral services will be Tuesday June 18, 2019, 7PM, at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Visitation will be from 5PM until 7PM. Private entombment will be Wednesday, June 19, at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 18, 2019