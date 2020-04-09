|
Roberta Watts, 82, passed away in the early morning of Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born to the late Robert Lee and Willetta DeLong (Tucker) Klaren in Lexington, Kentucky on November 25, 1937. Roberta wed David M. Watts, on April 20, 1963. Together, they celebrated just shy of 57 years of marriage. She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky where she obtained her bachelor’s degree. Roberta worked for First Security Bank (now Chase Bank) for 31 years. She was a member of St. Luke’s UMC and enjoyed participating in the Keenagers Class and Live Wires. She was an avid golfer and Bridge player. Roberta loved being involved in many organizations. She held memberships in the University of Kentucky Alumni Association, Delta Zeta Sorority Alumnae Alpha Theta Chapter, First Security Alumni Club, Fayette County Women’s Golf Association, Women’s Club of Central Kentucky, Blue Grass Christian Women’s Club, and Lexington Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. (past President). She was a proud member of many patriotic organizations including: Daughters of the Colonials Wars (past State President), Transylvania Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (past Regent), Kentucky Huguenot Society, National Society Sons and Daughters of Pilgrims, and The Huguenot Society of the Founders of Manakin in the Colony of Virginia. Roberta is survived by her loving husband, David; brother, Bob Klaren; nieces, Robyn Johnson (David Verry) and Renee Klaren (David Stidham); nephew, Nick Klaren; great niece, Ashtin Morgan and two great nephews, Reece Johnson and Ryan Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Virginia Klaren-Buckner. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with the service arrangements for Mrs. Watts. A private graveside service with entombment in Lexington Cemetery will be held for close family members of Roberta. A Celebration of Roberta’s Life to be scheduled for a time when friends and family may gather together. In honor of her legacy, Roberta’s family would like memorial donations directed to the Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Home or St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. To share a remembrance of Roberta or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 9, 2020