54, , loving mother of 3 children, Robin was to the late Robert and Clara Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her brother, Charles West and childen Bolaji, Joi, and Isaiah Ogbulu as well as numerous family and friends whom she love deeply. Visitation will be Thursday October 8th from5-7pm at New Birth Church of Christ 1690 Russell Cave Rd. The funeral will be private for family. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors.



