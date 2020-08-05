, 49, daughter of Ellen and Bob Fore, went to be with Jesus, August 1, 2020. Born in Lexington, Kentucky, October 7, 1970, she graduated in 1988 from Lafayette High School, attended Milligan College, and graduated from Transylvania University. She is survived by her father Bob Fore of Haines City, Florida, her mother, Ellen Eades Fore, of Lexington, Jimmy German of Louisville, Kentucky, her sister, JJ Fore-Palmer (Craig), of Milford, Ohio, her brother, Jon Mark Fore (Leah) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and one nephew, Kale Palmer, and three nieces, Macey and Sydney Palmer and Zoey Fore. Robyn lived and worked in Louisville, Kentucky, St. Louis, Missouri, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Chicago, Illinois, and Los Angeles (Redondo Beach), California. Helping the homeless and animal welfare were two of Robyn’s greatest passions. Additionally, she loved traveling the world, especially to London, England. Robyn enjoyed music, movies, reading, and photography She was devoted to her family and was always putting others before herself. As one friend said, “It was during the tough times that her heart shone brightly. When I needed someone, she was there before I even asked.” Celebration of Robyn’s life will be held this Friday, August 7th, in the church where she grew up, Broadway Christian Church, 187 North Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky. Visitation is at the church from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by the service at 6. The church will require that COVID 19 guidelines will be followed for wearing masks and social distancing. Private interment will be held at Lexington Cemetery where Robyn will be buried next to her beloved grandmother, Marie Eades. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local no-kill animal shelter or food pantry. Robyn’s life purpose is expressed in 1 Corinthians 13, “For now we see in a mirror dimly, but then face to face; now I know in part, but then I will know fully just as I also have been fully known. 13But now faith, hope, love, abide these three; but the greatest of these is love.” NASB