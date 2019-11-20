Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Rodney Keith Glancy


1930 - 2019
GLANCY Rodney Keith, 89, of Lexington, husband for 70 years to Mary Elizabeth Kleitches Glancy passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Baptist Health in Lexington, KY. He was born in Boyd County on May 13, 1930, to the late Ray Wisor and Geneva Leah Simmons Glancy. He is survived by three children, Karen (Kent) McClanahan, Nicholas (Teresa) Glancy, and Diana (Michael) Mayfield. In addition, he had seven grandchildren, Sarah (Rob) Combs, Paul (Stacy) McClanahan, Emily (Ryan) Schwartz, Shannon (Mark) Sloan, Jacob (Autumn) Glancy, Mary Mayfield and Seth Mayfield; nine great grandchildren; and one sister, Sharon Dutton. He was a member of St. Raphael's Episcopal Church, a United States Air Force Veteran, and retired from Armco Steel in Ashland, KY. Rodney was a 56 year Mason, a member of Poage Lodge in Ashland, Robert M. Sirkle Lodge in Lexington, and William O. Ware Lodge in Covington. He was a 33 rd degree member of the Scottish Rite and York Rite. He was an active Shriner at El Hasa in Ashland, and Oleika Shrine Temple in Lexington. Rodney was also a member and past President of the Order of AHEPA in Huntington, WV. Visitation will be at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Rd. from 10 am-12 pm Fri., Nov. 22. A Masonic Service will be held at 12 pm with funeral services at 12:30 pm Friday. Burial will be at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to the Oleika Shrine Temple Transportation Fund, or Masonic Homes of Kentucky.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 20, 2019
