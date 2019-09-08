|
73, husband of Denise Duffy Sheets died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born June 15, 1946 to the late Walter and Edith Johns Sheets. Rodney was a U.S Army Veteran and was a member of the 173 Airborne Brigade and served in the Vietnam War. He was a Production Manager for Contractor Sales and Rentals and a member of the Buck Run Baptist Church. Survivors other than his wife include, one son, Lonnie (Stephanee) Sheets of Georgetown, KY, daughters, Terri Martin of Eustis, FL and Tonya (Michael) Lee of Kissimmee, FL; four grandchildren, Hailee, Zoee, Jaxon , and Justin; and his faithful service dog, Holly Lou. He was preceded in death by three brothers. Funeral services will be held 12:30p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Kerr Brothers- Harrodsburg Rd with Pastor Chris Parrish officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held 10:30a.m till service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contribution can be made to Bluegrass Hospice Cares, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504. Kerr Brothers- Harrodsburg Rd is in charge of handling the arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 8, 2019