Roger Blair, loving husband of 56 years to Carolyn Sullivan Blair died peacefully after a lengthy battle with lung cancer on October 7, 2020 at the age of 78 with his daughter by his side. Roger, the oldest son of the late Virgil Blair and Retta Mae Music Blair, was born in a log cabin at Hager Hill, Kentucky on December 27, 1941. Just before entering Meade Memorial High School in the autumn of 1955, Roger’s family moved to West Van Lear, Kentucky. Following graduation from Meade Memorial as Salutatorian of his class, Roger entered the College of Engineering at the University of Kentucky with a scholarship from Kentucky Department of Highways. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering on May 5, 1965. After several years in the job market, he earned a Master of Public Affairs from Kentucky State University in 1981. While pursuing his engineering degree, he met Carolyn Sue Sullivan of Lexington, and they were married on March 1, 1964. They were blessed with three children, 10 grandchildren, and three great grandsons. Roger is survived by his wife Carolyn, son Bret (Sandy) Blair, daughter Suzanne Burke, son Jason (Sharlene) Blair; six granddaughters Kathryn Taylor Burke, Chelsea Jordan Burke, Kristen Rebekah (Shawn) Roberts, Courtney Nicole Burke, Ashley Noel Blair, and Stella Madison Blair; four grandsons James Roger Harrison Blair, Seth Elijah Blair, Aidan Luke Thomas Blair and Corran Mark Sullivan Blair; and three great grandsons Knox Wesley Roberts, Roger Sampson Carlyle Roberts, and Easton Tyler Stone. While most of the family live in Lexington, KY, his youngest son Jason and family live in Fort Mitchell, KY; granddaughter Ashley lives in Raleigh, NC, and granddaughter Courtney lives in Louisville, KY. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Ray Blair; brother-in-law, Beckham Wayne Sullivan; and numerous cousins. Following the award of his engineering degree, he commenced work with the Kentucky Department of Highways. Over the next 16 years, with a 3 ½ year absence to serve on active duty with the U. S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps, he held a variety of responsible positions in Kentucky State Government including Assistant Director in Division for Air Quality, Director Division of Surface Mining Permits, and Director Division of Waste Management. After leaving State Government in May 1981, he formed Blair & Associates, a consulting company specializing in environmental issues. In January 1984, he left Blair & Associates to become Executive Director of Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors where he remained through early 1987 when he left to Join Bluegrass Contracting Corporation. After completing his stint with Bluegrass Contracting in October 1989, he joined Tetra Tech, a national consulting company headquartered in Pasadena, California. He remained in the Lexington office of Tetra Tech as a principal engineer for the next 24 years until he ceased full time work in February 2013. Roger entered the U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps in April 1966, and was commissioned as an Ensign in August 1966. Following his release from Active Duty with a Bronze Star for his service in Viet Nam, he continued in the Naval Reserve Program until he retired in 1988 with the rank of Commander. Although he worked in a number of challenging arenas, Roger considered his greatest accomplishment was his marriage to Carolyn, and the children and grandchildren that resulted from that marriage. Visitation Sunday from 5-7pm, Milward-Southland. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private funeral. Private burial with military honors at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations encouraged to Liberty Road Faith Fellowship, Lexington or to Kiwanis International. www.milwardfuneral.com