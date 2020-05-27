Roger Doty, 85, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home. Roger was born October 6, 1934 in Paris, KY to the late Elmer and Lula Doty. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Charles Doty. Roger proudly served his country and was Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He loved Kentucky Basketball and Ohio State Football. Survivors include his wife of 61 years Jean Doty; children Vicki Prichard and Vince (Pamela) Doty; and grandchildren Jenni Kidwell, Hannah Prichard, and Aubrey Doty. Graveside funeral services for Mr. Doty will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Castle Cemetery with Brother Daniel Castle officiating. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Doty and his family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store