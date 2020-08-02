1/
Roger F. Timme
Roger F. Timme, 78, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born July 4, 1942 in Kokomo, Indiana he was the son of Laura and Edward Timme. He was a 1960 graduate of Kokomo High School and attended Indiana University. Roger served in the Army National Guard of Indiana from 1966 to 1972. Roger was a homebuilder and three-time President and Lifetime member of the Howard County Home Builders Association. He owned R.F. Timme Construction, Inc. where he built over 40 plus homes. After living most of his life in Kokomo, Indiana, he moved to Miami County, Peru, Indiana in 1986 where he enjoyed friends and living in the country. In “semi” retirement he designed and built custom cabinets, furniture, fireplace mantels, and enjoyed woodworking. In 2016 they moved to Versailles, Kentucky. Roger will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Helmick Timme, Versailles, KY, children, Heather Timme, Prescott, AZ, Derek (Ann) Timme, Denver, CO, granddaughter, Dahlia Timme, Denver, CO, brother-in-law, Steve Helmick, Versailles, KY, and several cousins. Roger loved dogs so all memorial contributions should be made in Roger’s memory to the A.S.P.C.A or your local humane society. Family and friends are encourages to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Roger’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 2, 2020.
