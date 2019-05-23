Services Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home 320 West Main Street Georgetown , KY 40324 (502) 863-1212 Resources More Obituaries for Roger Fraley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roger Fraley

Obituary Flowers Roger Fraley, 79, widower of Ida Bailey Fraley to whom he was married to for 61 years, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Martin, Kentucky on August 25, 1939, a son of the late Raymond & Beatrice Howard-Fraley, and raised by his grandmother, Cassie Howard. Roger was a hard worker all his life and retired as a coal miner. He loved hunting and fishing. He was a loving husband, father, and friend to everyone he met. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He has finally joined the love of his life, his wife Ida. May God bless their reunion as He blessed their lives together here! Those left to cherish his memory include his three children, Pamela Odom of Lexington, Debbie Fraley of Georgetown, and Heather (Eric) Greenlief of Lexington, 2 granddaughters, Erika Shelby Greenlief and Leah Nichole Greenlief, and a very special nephew, Randall Conley. Roger is also survived by his step-brothers, Jim Fraley of Michigan, and Mike Fraley of Prestonsburg, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Junior Odom, step-brother, Doug Fraley, and step-sister, Carol Fraley. Funeral service will be held at 1pm Friday, May 24, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Eugene Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Lexington, Kentucky. Visitation will be held Thursday evening at the funeral home from 5 to 8 pm. Serving as pallbearers are Randall Conley, Larry Conley, Ricky Conley, Brian Catt, Eric Greenlief, and Greg Owen Fond memories may be shared at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 23, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries