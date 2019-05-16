Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spurlin Funeral Home Chapel
1164 Lexington Rd
Lancaster, KY 40444
(859) 792-6433
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spurlin Funeral Home Chapel
1164 Lexington Rd
Lancaster, KY 40444
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Spurlin Funeral Home Chapel
1164 Lexington Rd
Lancaster, KY 40444
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Lane


1952 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Roger Lane Obituary
66, passed Saturday. Funeral 1PM Fri. at Spurlin Funeral Home. Visit 5-8PM Thurs. www.spurlinfuneralhomelancaster.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.