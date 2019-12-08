|
Roger Nelson Kidwell, 84, of Lexington, husband of Katheryn V. Kelley Kidwell passed away Dec. 5, 2019. Born to the late Karl and Muriel Hatfield Kidwell March 13, 1935 in Matewan, WV, he moved to Lexington in 1995. He was a member of the Oleika Shrine Temple, where he was a member of the Royal Order of Jesters and the 39 Club, and Devotion Lodge #160, where he was a 54-year member. He loved trains and enjoyed golfing. Roger also was a Korean War veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. In addition to his loving wife of 63 years, survivors include his daughter-in-law Suzanne Kidwell; granddaughter Emilie (Thomas) Van Haecke; sister Gae Teresczuk; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends and neighbors. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Roger “Rick” Kidwell and brother Franklin Kidwell. Services Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Milward-Southland: Visitation from 1-3pm, Funeral at 3pm. Memorial donations suggested to the Jessamine County Humane Society or Bluegrass Care Navigators. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 8, 2019