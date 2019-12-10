Home

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
View Map
Roger Nelson Kidwell


1935 - 2019
Roger Nelson Kidwell, 84, of Lexington, husband of Katheryn V. Kelley Kidwell passed away Dec. 5, 2019. Services were held Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Milward-Southland.: Visitation was 1-3pm, Funeral was at 3pm. Mr. Kidwell’s family would like to take this opportunity to thank our many friends, neighbors, Sunday School members, and Broadway Baptist Church and pastors for the many expressions of love and kindness. Memorial donations suggested to the Jessamine County Humane Society or Bluegrass Care Navigators. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 10, 2019
