Roger Thomas
July 5, 1950 - November 23, 2020
Nicholasville, Kentucky - Roger Dale Thomas, 70, Nicholasville, KY, passed away peacefully Monday, November 23, 2020. Roger is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lynn Daugherty Thomas. He was a retired school bus mechanic for the Fayette County School System. He is also survived by his daughter, Myria (Brandon) Ironmonger of Versailles, KY; his son, Stephen (Erin) Thomas of Nashville, TN; his 3 grandchildren, 3 sisters, 2 brother-in-laws, and many other loving family members and friends. Friends and family may gather with social distancing (masks required) at Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home, 207 West Oak Street, Nicholasville, KY, Sunday, November 29, 2020 between 5-7 PM. Services will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:30 PM. Burial following at Camp Nelson with military honors at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation (http://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/
) or the Nicholasville Christian Church. www.hagerandcundifffunerals.com