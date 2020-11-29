1/
Roger Thomas
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Thomas
July 5, 1950 - November 23, 2020
Nicholasville, Kentucky - Roger Dale Thomas, 70, Nicholasville, KY, passed away peacefully Monday, November 23, 2020. Roger is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lynn Daugherty Thomas. He was a retired school bus mechanic for the Fayette County School System. He is also survived by his daughter, Myria (Brandon) Ironmonger of Versailles, KY; his son, Stephen (Erin) Thomas of Nashville, TN; his 3 grandchildren, 3 sisters, 2 brother-in-laws, and many other loving family members and friends. Friends and family may gather with social distancing (masks required) at Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home, 207 West Oak Street, Nicholasville, KY, Sunday, November 29, 2020 between 5-7 PM. Services will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:30 PM. Burial following at Camp Nelson with military honors at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation (http://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/) or the Nicholasville Christian Church. www.hagerandcundifffunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Service
01:30 PM
Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Burial
02:30 PM
Camp Nelson
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home
207 West Oak Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved