RAY Rohit Kumar, 31, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2020 due to non-COVID medical complications. Rohit was born in Lexington, KY to Asit Ray and Sharmistha Ray. He graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and continued to receive dual Systems and Chemical Engineering degrees from Washington University in St. Louis. Rohit worked as a software engineer at Enova International where he was recently promoted. He loved good food from street fare to fine dining. He was a true fan of Kentucky basketball, the Chicago Cubs, and the Bears. He had an infectious laugh and constant desire to see, do, and explore. He is survived by his mother, Sharmistha Ray, his sister, Neha Ray, and extended family members. He is preceded in death by his father, Asit Ray. A small private service was held in Chicago.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store