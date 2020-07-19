1/1
Rollie Douglas Graves
Rollie Douglas Graves, 91, passed away July 14, 2020. He was born in Scott County, KY to Asa Nutter and Lorena Morgan Graves. He graduated from Stamping High School in 1946 and the University of KY 1954. He served in the Army earning Paratrooper Wings. He retired from GTE in 1984. He is survived by his wife, Lena Parker Graves, Daughter, Diane Graves Smith (Richard) Pace, Florida, and Son, Douglas Parker Graves (Patricia Haddock) Flower Mound, Texas. Also surviving are sister, Evelyn Sutton, Lexington Ky. brothers, Carl (Debi) Graves Lexington KY, Norman (Leona) Graves Richmond KY and sister-in-law, Betty Lou (Marvin) Graves Georgetown. Deceased sisters: Jean Trebolo, Geneva Hall and brothers: Earl, Asa Jr, and Marvin Graves SR. Visitation will be 10-12 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 followed by the funeral at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Georgetown, KY, with burial at Georgetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lena Graves Impact Fund, Georgetown College, 400 East College Street, Georgetown, KY. 40324.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
