Ron Carman
1942 - 2020
CARMAN Ron, of Lexington, KY, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born August 24, 1942 in Cincinnati, OH to parents Ralph and Mary Carman. He met his wife Judy in 1967 and they began their 53 years of building a life and a family together. Ron was a proud Marine, a loyal son and brother, a faithful husband, and a loving father and grandfather. He served at Hill 'N Dale Christian Church many years as a deacon. He devoted his time and his truck as the founder and committed Scoutmaster of Troop 382. His 40-year career with Kentucky Finance, then Citi Group, involved long hours, but his great pride was using his craftsman skills to improve and expand their home. He was grateful for a blessed life. He is lovingly remembered by his wife Judy Carman; children Chris Carman, Chad (Barbara) Carman, and Tia (Max) Brown; grandchildren Taylor, Keri, Katie, Jasmyne, Austin, Kristen, Kara, and Corban; and great-grandchildren Skylar and Lunafreyja. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be 10-11am Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
SEP
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
