Rona Lisa Summers, 66, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born on July 31, 1953 in Paris, Kentucky to the late Billy Summers and Bobbie Jean Gaines. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kawana Summers (William Christopher) and Ka'Lisa Summers, both of Georgetown, Kentucky and Gino Summers of Lexington, Kentucky; grandchildren, Dezmond Summers, Jordan Summers, Ja'Lisa Thompson, Keisha Prewitt, Kayla Happy, Alexius Roberts, Said Derockavic, and Tamra Derockavic; great grandchildren, Kale Thompson, N'Mya Summers, Thylan Summers, Nyla Summers, and Kahlil Smith. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Kendall Summers and great grandson, Allen Singleton, Jr. Memorial visitation for Rona will be Saturday, July 4, 2020 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.